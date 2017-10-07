After Nevada, officials praise tough Massachusetts gun laws

BOSTON (AP) — In the aftermath of the deadly Las Vegas concert shooting, Massachusetts politicians have been among those demanding tougher gun laws nationally.

Massachusetts itself is widely viewed as having some of America’s strictest gun laws, so major changes on the state level are unlikely.

The Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence gave Massachusetts an A- on its most recent national scorecard and ranked it as the fourth strongest state on gun control.

The last major revision in the state’s gun laws came in 2014 after recommendations from a task force set up after the massacre of school children in Newtown, Connecticut.

Several Massachusetts lawmakers are proposing to ban “bump stocks,” a device that investigators said was used by the Las Vegas shooter to increase his weapon-firing speed.