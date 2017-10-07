24th annual Paradise City Arts Festival returns to Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – This being Columbus Day weekend, the 24th annual Paradise City Arts Festival returned to the 3 County fairgrounds in Northampton.

Lovers of artwork from all over New England will be admiring and possibly purchasing the work of many artists from western Massachusetts during this holiday weekend.

The festival is known for its striking works of art.

Stefan Heffley made the trip from Southington, Connecticut. The artist of interest to him happens to be his son. “He does rope furniture and picture hangers and various other things he makes out of climbing rope.”

Visitors say they come to the Paradise City Arts Festival to experience something different. The three day exhibit runs through Labor day. The Paradise City Festival exhibits in Northampton twice a year. Art lovers also welcome the festival during the memorial day weekend.