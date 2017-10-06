WHMP host challenging players in charity Pong-a-Thon

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – All day long, WHMP-AM radio host Bob Flaherty has been at it- playing ping pong for hours, all in the name of helping others.

The Pong a thon at Zing! Table Tennis Center in Easthampton began at 7:00 Friday morning. It is a 12 hour event, where anyone can come in and play table tennis against Flaherty to raise money for refugees. They are asking for a 15 dollar donation from all ping pong contenders.

All proceeds of the event will support the Catholic Charities’ fund for the Welcoming Refugees Resettlement Project in Northampton. The organization said that the money will help pay for the monthly rent for the 17 refugees living in apartments.

“There’s quite a few refugees who came into the area; refugees who were under horrible conditions and now they are with us,” Flaherty said.

If you defeat Flaherty, Sylvester’s Restaurant and Cooper’s Corner will match your donation!

Notable ping pong challengers Friday included Northampton Mayor David Narkewicz and Northwester District Attorney David Sullivan .

The Pong-a-Thon continues until 7:00 P.M. at Zing! Table Tennis on East Street in Easthampton.