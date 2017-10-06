Tribe that encountered Pilgrims renames Columbus Day

MASHPEE, Mass. (AP) — The Massachusetts tribe that was the first to encounter the Pilgrims is renaming Columbus Day to Indigenous Peoples Day.

The Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe’s council unanimously voted this week to change its holiday calendar to recognize ‘Indigenous Peoples Day’ on the second Monday in October each year.

A tribe spokeswoman said Friday that no formal activities were planned to mark the new holiday this coming Monday.

Tribal Council Chairman Cedric Cromwell said in a statement the decision was not a “repudiation of Italian American heritage” but an “affirmation and reclamation” of Native American history.

The Cape Cod-based tribe gained federal recognition in 2007 and has nearly 3,000 members.

Cambridge is among a number of communities around the country that has recently taken steps to rename the holiday.

