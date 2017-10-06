Tax revenue for Massachusetts comes in above expectations

BOSTON (WWLP) – First Quarter Revenue collections came in $124 million above the benchmark for this fiscal year, giving lawmakers some hope as they try to restore spending that was cut from the budget by Governor Charlie Baker.

According to the Massachusetts Department of Revenue, September revenue collections totaled just above $2.8 billion.

This puts the state $135 million above the monthly benchmark and nearly $100 million above September 2016 collections.

This comes at a time when lawmakers are moving forward to override Gov. Baker’s line item vetoes for this year’s state budget.

State Rep. Antonio Cabral told 22News that “Based on these numbers, I think going forward the prospect of the revenue continuing to grow according to the benchmark looks promising.”

September is the fourth-largest revenue month of the year according to the Department of Revenue.