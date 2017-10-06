State House to vote on bill enhancing public employee safety

BOSTON (WWLP) – Each week, an average of 28 municipal workers suffer injuries serious enough to be out of work for five or more days, according to the Massachusetts Department of Industrial Accidents.

The Federal Occupational Safety and Health Act currently provides protections to private sector workers, but states can extend them to the public sector.

Under a new state proposal, all public employees would have the same occupational safety standards as OSHA. The Senate unanimously passed the bill on Wednesday.

“It’s always good that everybody gets treated equally, both the public versus private,” State Rep. Antonio Cabral said in reaction the the Senate’s vote. “I’m going to wait to see when it gets over to the House and take another look at it.”

The bill now moves onto the House for consideration.