Springfield Police arrest Rhode Island man accused of child molestation

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Rhode Island man wanted for child molestation was arrested in Springfield on Friday.

The Springfield Police Department said they assisted in the arrest of 28-year-old Rodolfo Ortiz-Rivera on a warrant as a fugitive from justice from Rhode Island.

Police said Rivera was found hiding out in an apartment on Wilbraham Road in Springfield.

Rivera will face first degree child molestation and solicitation in second degree of child abuse charges when he returns to Rhode Island.