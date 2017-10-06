Springfield doctor part of Nobel Prize-winning organization

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons has won the Nobel Peace Prize. Springfield physician Dr. Ira Helfand is a member of the Nobel Prize-winning worldwide organization.

Helfand expressed his pride in ICAN for impressing the Nobel committee. He said that there is still work to do in order to abolish nuclear weapons.

“These weapons pose an intolerable threat to human survival, and it’s absolutely essential that the nations that still possess nuclear weapons sit down and negotiate an agreement,” Helfand said.

Helfand lives in Northampton, and practices medicine in Springfield. He is the co-president of the International Physicians for the Prevention of Nuclear War.