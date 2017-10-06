Shooting investigation closed part of Memorial Ave. in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – West Springfield Police closed off part of Memorial Ave. and diverted traffic while they investigated a shooting Thursday night.

West Springfield Police Chief Ronald Campurciani confirmed for 22News that the shooting took place on Memorial Ave near the Dunkin’ Donuts. The Chief indicated there was no danger to the public.

“(It) Appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound,” Chief Campurciani told 22News. “There is no search for anyone else.”

Campurciani could not say whether the victim had survived.

Video from the 22News Springfield Sky Cam showed several West Side police cruisers diverting traffic away from the end of Memorial Avenue, near the rotary, just before 11:25 p.m. Thursday.

Eastbound cars were being diverted off Memorial Ave. into the Bank of America parking lot. Southbound traffic on route 5 was blocked from turning onto Memorial Avenue, instead being directed toward the rotary.

The chief couldn’t say when they would reopen the road.

22News is covering this story and will provide any new information here and on 22News starting at 4:30 a.m.