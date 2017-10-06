Puerto Rico residents reunite with loved ones in western Massachusetts after hurricane

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – After weeks of dealing with the destruction of Hurricane Maria, people from Puerto Rico have been returning stateside to their loved ones.

22News was at Barnes Regional Airport, where a rescue mission brought six people from Puerto Rico to be reunited with their friends and family.

After weeks of being overwhelmed with destruction from Hurricane Maria, people from Puerto Rico were overwhelmed with happiness of being with their loved ones on Friday night.

Hurricane Maria left a path of destruction throughout the island of Puerto Rico. Thousands on the island have minimal electricity, and water. While a great deal more may have lost their homes entirely.

“There’s no water, no electricity, no medications,” Octavio Bujosa told 22News. “There’s no communication with doctors, the hospitals are damaged, almost all of them. The transportation is very difficult.”

Puerto Rico residents told 22News that even though they have gone weeks without water or electricity, they said what they missed most was the comfort from family and friends.

Mission coordinator Miguel Esterama has taken several trips flying medical supplies to Puerto Rico.

He told 22News that despite the weeks of devastation, Friday was a chance for families to enjoy each other’s company.

“Obviously coming back to somewhere where they now have all the basic comforts of home, including family, it’s an overwhelming experience for them and that makes them very happy,” Esterama said.

Puerto Rico residents told 22News they have no exact date of return to Puerto Rico.