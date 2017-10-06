Old courthouse in Northampton receives money for renovations

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The state will provide $1.3 million to help make critical repairs to the historic Hampshire County Courthouse in Northampton.

The city will use $500,000 of the funding to make safety repairs to the steps and roof.

The Old Hampshire County Courthouse at the corner of Main and King Streets goes back to the late 1800s.

The old courthouse now holds the Hampshire Council of Governments, which owns the building.

“It’s a beautiful beautiful building,” Northampton resident Thomas Reardon told 22News. “Whatever they do to it, they can’t help but enhance it.”

State officials said these repairs were necessary because the old Hampshrie County Courthouse presented a significant health and safety issue

There are no repairs scheduled for the current Hampshire County Courthouse on Gothic Street.