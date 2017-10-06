New Springfield public safety annex dedicated to longtime chief

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There is a new look and a new purpose for the former East Springfield Army Reserve Center. The building is being transformed into a public safety annex, to expand police presence in that part of the city.

Police Commissioner John Barbieri says the acquisition of the sprawling former Army Reserve building on East Street will meet some pressing public safety needs. The Paul Fenton Public Safety Annex will be the home of the Tactical Response Unit, which is also known as the “SWAT Team.”

“Unfortunately, we are seeing a prevalence across the country that requires a response that the average men and women in uniform are not equipped to deal with,” Barbieri said.

The public safety annex honors the memory of former Springfield Police Chief Paul Fenton, who led the department for 15 years during the 1970s and 80s. He died 10 years ago, at the age of 83.

The chief’s three sons were touched by the naming of the East Springfield public safety annex for their late father.

“This is a great way to honor him, the man that he was,” Tim Fenton said. “I just think it’s wonderful.”

Once completed, the Paul Fenton Public Safety Annex will also house a donation center for youthful offenders, as well as the police property room, which Barbieri described as being “overflowing.”

The renovations are on track to be completed by the end of the year.