Neurostimulation: Alternate to opioids?

(KUSA) While there is no solution in sight for the opioid epidemic plaguing the country, a doctor at Denver, Colorado’s Presbyterian St. Luke’s Hospital believes that neurostimulation surgery may be a way to help many with chronic pain avoid the little pills.

Meghan Gordon had the surgery nearly a decade ago and she said it changed her life. She described her life 10 years ago as bedridden and homebound due to her severe chronic pelvic pain.

She added that her pill intake was out of this world.

“I should be dead,” Gordon said. “I was taking so many: Valium mixed with Fentanyl, morphine – you name it – I was on it.”

Even all of that wasn’t helping her situation – she said she was still in constant pain. Just when she thought there was no hope, fate introduced her to Dr. Giancarlo Barolat.

He’s been performing neurostimulation surgery for 40 years and believes this can help the opioid problem.

“You pop the pill and it goes everywhere and to all different organs, and this procedure is more specific for the type of pain the patient is dealing with,” Barolat said.

