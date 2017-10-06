Missing Springfield man’s body found in Grafton

GRAFTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A body found in the woods in central Massachusetts has been identified as that of a missing 19 year-old from Springfield.

Tim Connolly, spokesperson for the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office, told 22News that the remains of Jose L. Diaz-Almodovar were found on September 24 in the woods off Brigham Road in Grafton. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner recently made the positive identification. He is not believed to have been the victim of a crime.

Connolly says that Diaz-Almodovar had been involved in a single-car crash on Route 122 on September 17. He was seen on surveillance video leaving the crash site. Police had searched the area near the crash, but had been unsuccessful in finding him.

Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh had told 22News that Diaz-Almodovar had last been in Springfield on September 16, where he was seen driving his mother’s vehicle.

The wooded area where Diaz-Almodovar’s body was found was about half a mile away from where the crash had taken place.