Massachusetts lawmakers considering medical aid in dying bill

BOSTON (WWLP)—Lawmakers are considering a bill that would allow terminally ill adults with six months or less to live to request, obtain and self-ingest prescription medication that would end their lives.

Six states allow physician-assisted death, including California, Oregon and neighboring Vermont.While some lawmakers want to pass a similar legislation in Massachusetts, others have concerns for possible abuse.

Lawmakers who support the bill say it would allow patients to set their own terms when it comes to their end of life options.

State Representative Chris Walsh (D-Framingham) supports the bill. He has stage four lymphoma.

“I’ve actually thought about it and it has a tinge of reality to someone like me,” Walsh told 22News. “To preclude people having that ability to rationally make that decision I think would be a real shame.”

But some lawmakers are concerned the proposed law could put pressure on marginalized groups or people who are in financial distress.

“Particularly for people with disabilities but also for poorer people and other marginalized people, they don’t have a lot of choices,” State Rep. Denise Provost (D-Somerville) said.

Provost also said this bill would change the law of homicide in Massachusetts because the proposed law would allow assistance in death.

“I think we need to be very cautious about it,” State Rep. Smitty Pignatelli (D-Lenox) told 22News. “Make sure the right information gets out there, and people are making informed, intelligent decisions and not knee-jerk reactions decisions to someone who’s sick and dying ”

The bill is currently under review by the state’s Public Health Committee.