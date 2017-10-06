CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – Raising awareness and providing support for those dealing with breast cancer is crucial, and we’re extremely lucky in Western Massachusetts to have an abundance of outreach fundraisers and events. The Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Pioneer Valley walk is coming up, and American Cancer Society’s Development Manager Mahsoun Choudhury and Participant Tammy Glynn visited the show to talk about the exciting event!

Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of Pioneer Valley

Sunday, October 29, 2017 at Stanley Park.

Registration opens at 10:00am walk begins at 11:00am.

If you’d like to sign up or volunteer, visit their website