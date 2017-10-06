Hurricane Warning issued for part of Gulf Coast as Tropical Storm Nate moves in

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tropical Storm Nate is expected to bring high surfs and a high risk of rip currents this weekend.

Hurricane Hunter aircraft are flying into the storm right now as it moves over the northwestern Caribbean Sea.

“Nate will likely gain strength today over the Western Caribbean. The waters are extremely warm and the vertical wind shear is low. Nate is expected to become a hurricane before impacting the Louisiana and Mississippi Gulf Coast early Sunday morning. For the Tampa Bay area, will will see some higher-than-normal surf and a high risk of rip currents for the weekend,” said Storm Team 8 Meteorologist Ed Bloodsworth.

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for Grand Isle Louisiana to the Alabama/Florida border. Yesterday, Gov. Rick Scott declared a state of emergency to prepare the Florida panhandle for Tropical Storm Nate.

As of 11 a.m. on Friday, Nate was about 165 miles north-northeast of Isla Guanaja, Honduras and about 175 miles southeast of Cozumel, Mexico. Nate’s maximum sustained winds are 50 mph.

Here are the watches and warnings in effect

A Hurricane Warning is now in effect for:

Grand Isle Louisiana to the Alabama/Florida border

A Storm Surge Warning is now in effect for:

Morgan City Louisiana to the Alabama/Florida border

Northern and western shores of Lake Pontchartrain

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Metropolitan New Orleans

Pinar del Rio

Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas

West of Grand Isle to Morgan City Louisiana

Punta Herrero to Rio Lagartos Mexico

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:

Metropolitan New Orleans

Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas

Punta Herrero to Rio Lagartos Mexico

East of the Alabama/Florida border to the Okaloosa/Walton County

Line

Line West of Grand Isle to Morgan City Louisiana

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for:

East of the Alabama/Florida border to Indian Pass Florida

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

East of the Okaloosa/Walton County Line to Indian Pass Florida

West of Morgan City to Intracoastal City Louisiana