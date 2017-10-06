Holyoke Police looking for leads on man who assaulted high school student

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are trying to locate a man who they say approached and assaulted a Holyoke High School student on her way to school Thursday morning.

Holyoke Police Department Lieutenant James Albert told 22News the incident happened around 8 a.m. when a 16-year-old Holyoke High School student was walking through an area between the high school and the Peck Full Service Community School, also known as “the dingle.”

Police said the 16-year-old was able to get away from the man with no injuries and run to the high school where she reported the incident to the school’s staff.

A shelter-in-place order was issued at the High School for a short period of time while police and the school investigated.

The unknown man who approached the student is described as skinny and dark-skinned with a scruffy beard. He was wearing a dark color t-shirt and gray sweatpants.

Lt. Albert told 22News the man was last seen traveling on Beech Street in front of Holyoke High School.

As of Friday no arrest has been made, but Lt. Albert said police were able to review surveillance videos in the area and have developed several leads.

Additional patrols have been assigned to Holyoke High School and the Peck Full Service Community School.

You are asked to call Holyoke Police Criminal Investigations Bureau at (413) 322-6940 if you have any information.