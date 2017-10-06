High speed chase follows shooting threat

(KGW) Washington authorities arrested a retired military man Wednesday after he threatened to commit a “Las Vegas” style shooting and led them on a nearly 100-mile chase.

Christopher James Bleavins, 35, of Lakewood, Washington, fled Joint Base Lewis McChord Wednesday afternoon and sped off in a red Mazda after he was approached by military police, according to Charlie Rosenzweig, spokesman for the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office.

JBLM police initially pursued Bleavins but Washington State Patrol soon took over the chase southbound on Interstate 5.

At milepost 58, about 60 miles south of JBLM, Bleavins collided with a semi-truck but continued to drive away at a high rate of speed. The truck driver was not hurt, Rosenzweig said.

Washington State Patrol ended its pursuit at the Cowlitz/Lewis County Line, shortly after the collision.

Castle Rock police then spotted Bleavins driving faster than 100 mph about 10 miles south of the county line.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2z2RdUT