Hampden Police enjoy night out with residents

HAMPDEN, Mass. (WWLP) – Hampden residents got to enjoy a night out with their local police department.

Hampden Police Department held a Public Safety Night Out Friday night at the Thornton W. Burgess Middle School.

The Hampden Fire Department demonstrated the jaws of life and several emergency vehicles were on display.

“So it’s a good time for all the people in town to come out and meet the police officers and law enforcement,” said Officer William Jacques. “We have Springfield here with a SWAT Team and ambulance crews so they can get to know all the crews so when they come to their house they’re comfortable.”

State Police also did a demonstration with one of their helicopters.