Governors Baker and Carney tour Springfield Empowerment Zone schools

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Governors Charlie Baker and John Carney of Delaware met with Springfield teachers, principals and school leadership teams on Friday.

This is part of the Springfield Empowerment Zone Partnership program aimed to improve learning environments for students.

Great to welcome @JohnCarneyDE to Springfield & feature the turnaround efforts underway by the Springfield Empowerment Zone Partnership. pic.twitter.com/A3qM68Fhef — Charlie Baker (@MassGovernor) October 6, 2017

“Springfield’s Empowerment Zone Program is a great example of how effective this approach can be for certain districts willing to give teachers and administrators the ability to create the best learning environment for students,” Governor Baker said in a news release. “It was a pleasure to show Governor Carney the success of this program and reiterate our commitment to working with the legislature to replicate this approach for other schools in need.”

“Thank you to Governor Baker and educators in Springfield for hosting this visit,” Governor Carney also said in a statement. “We wanted to see first-hand how local officials in Springfield partnered with the state to improve performance in high-needs schools. We also believe that giving greater autonomy to principals and teachers could lead to better outcomes for students in Delaware.”

A pleasure to show their success & reemphasize our commitment to work with legislators to replicate this approach for other schools in need. — Charlie Baker (@MassGovernor) October 6, 2017

Gov. Carney came to Springfield with representatives from the Christina School District in Wilmington, Delaware, the Delaware State Education Association, the Christina Education Association and the Wilmington Education Improvement Commission.

They spent Friday morning visiting classrooms and meeting with teachers and principals at the Chestnut schools, a group of three middle schools on the same campus that each take a different approach to improving learning experience for students.

Both governors visited the High School of Commerce and Honors Academy.

The schools participating in the empowerment program are governed by a seven-member board that includes Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno, School Superintendent Daniel Warwick, School Committee Vice Chair Chris Collins, John Davis, James Morton, Beverly Holmes and Chris Gabrieli, who chairs the empowerment zone board.