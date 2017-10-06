Gov. Baker awards $7M to support innovative manufacturing projects

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker was at UMASS Amherst Friday night to award $7 million in funding for manufacturing projects across the commonwealth.

The funding supports critical research and development infrastructure for Massachusetts manufacturing sites.

Here at @UMassAmherst on #NationalManufacturingDay to announce $7 million to support growth in 7 innovative advanced manufacturing projects. pic.twitter.com/BXIZKbGQo4 — Charlie Baker (@MassGovernor) October 6, 2017

Gov. Baker told 22News this funding is a result of a team effort.

“The private partnerships between federal government, state government, private enterprises, colleges and universities and local businesses create an opportunity for us to ensure that the next generation of great manufacturing takes place here in Massachusetts,” Gov. Baker told 22News.

These awards will ensure MA remains a leader, providing companies access to cutting-edge tech, spurring job creation, and training students. — Charlie Baker (@MassGovernor) October 6, 2017

The Baker-Polito Administration has committed more than $100 million in funding over five years toward the Massachusetts Manufacturing Innovation Initiative.

Advanced sensors, smart construction materials & adaptable clothing, just a few of the innovative products that’ll be developed here in MA. — Charlie Baker (@MassGovernor) October 6, 2017