Gov. Baker awards $7M to support innovative manufacturing projects

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker was at UMASS Amherst Friday night to award $7 million in funding for manufacturing projects across the commonwealth.
The funding supports critical research and development infrastructure for Massachusetts manufacturing sites.
Gov. Baker told 22News this funding is a result of a team effort.
“The private partnerships between federal government, state government, private enterprises, colleges and universities and local businesses create an opportunity for us to ensure that the next generation of great manufacturing takes place here in Massachusetts,” Gov. Baker told 22News.
The Baker-Polito Administration has committed more than $100 million in funding over five years toward the Massachusetts Manufacturing Innovation Initiative.