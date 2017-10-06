Donation from alumni helping Dunbar Community Center

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield residents who benefitted from Springfield’s Dunbar Community Center when they were young, are making certain that young people today enjoy the same opportunity.

Members of Forever Dunbar, Inc. today donated $9,000 to help the Springfield YMCA expand its after school programs at the center’s “Big Will” Gymnasium, as well as other programs for young people.

“It’s phenomenal, it’s going to help us with after school programs, and sports and rec programming here at Dunbar,” Dunbar Executive Director Lamar Click said.

“I used to play basketball here as a child with Big Will, and I know a lot of people that are familiar with him. It’s just a great community organization,” Tracye Whitfield of Springfield said.

The Dunbar Community Center achieved financial stability last year, when the Mount Zion Baptist Church purchased the building. The church now holds its Sunday worship services at the community center.