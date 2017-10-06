Dakin welcomes Puerto Rican shelter pets

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Dakin Humane Society Shelter in Springfield has welcomed 18 animals that were in Puerto Rican shelters before Hurricane Maria.

Dakin made space for nine dogs and nine cats displaced by the Hurricane.

Dakin’s Director of Operations Karina King brought the animals to Springfield from an affiliate shelter in New Jersey.

“I was one of the team that were down there for four days and helped take care of the animals,” said King. “All the animals coming out of Puerto Rico, they had their medical care down there and moved on to other organizations for adoption.”

The nine dogs and nine cats from Puerto Rico will likely be up for adoption this weekend, but it’s best to call before you come down to the Dakin Animal Shelter on Union Street in Springfield.