Cooley Dickinson: Go Pink for Breast Cancer Awareness!

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – Cooley Dickinson Medical Center is going Pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month! They recently opened a brand new Breast Center, and Chief Development Officer Diane Dukette, and Lynne Parsons, Chair of the Breast Center fundraising committee visited the show to tell us all about it!

The new Breast Center is still fundraising until the end of the year. If you or your business would like to make a tax-deductible donation to help support Cooley Dickinson’s breast health services, please call 413-582-2255 or visit cooleydickinson.org and click on the GIVE button.

Cooley Dickinson

30 Locus Street, Northampton, MA 01060

(413) 582-2000