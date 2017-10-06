Congressman Neal speaks on gun control following Las Vegas massacre

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Mass shootings like the Las Vegas massacre always bring up the debate over gun control.

22News asked Congressman Richard Neal if stricter gun laws could prevent future tragedies.

He said there should be more focus on mental health screenings and treatment, and that early intervention could save lives.

“The second amendment doesn’t suggest that you can’t have a conversation about how to keep guns out of the hands of those who would perpetrate these horrific crimes, and that’s exactly what we witnessed,” said Neal.

Congressman Neal also said he opposes de-regulation of silencers, which are legal to use for lawful purposes in 42 of the 50 states.

Only police can legally possess them in Massachusetts.