AG Maura Healey suing Trump for birth control regulation

BOSTON (WWLP) – Attorney General Maura Healey sued the Trump Administration on Friday for allowing more employers to opt out of providing birth control coverage, by claiming religious objections.

AG Healey said the new rule places the employers’ religious beliefs above a woman’s right to care for her body.

“The Trump administration’s actions today are a direct attack on women’s health and the right to access affordable and reliable contraception,” AG Healey said in a statement. “My office has been vigilant when it comes to fighting for health care coverage and ensuring equality in the workplace, and I sued the Trump administration today to stop this rule and defend critical protections for millions of women in Massachusetts and across the country.”

Under Friday’s rule change, companies that have religious beliefs against providing such services would no longer be required to do so.

AG Healey said the new rule would affect thousands of Massachusetts employees, as well as their many dependents.