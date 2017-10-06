22News joins local pilot on jet filled with supplies to Puerto Rico

AGUADILLA, PR (WWLP) – On Saturday at 9 a.m., pilot Miguel Estremera will take his sixth trip to deliver medical supplies to Puerto Rico.

22News reporter Taylor DiChello was aboard the jet Estremera flew to Puerto Rico on Friday, where she saw, first hand, the impact he is making there.

Finally some relief for Puerto Ricans weeks after Hurricane Maria destroyed the island.

The jet, a G4, was transformed into a cargo plane bringing medical supplies and necessities to Puerto Rico.

Miguel Estremera is partnering with Sky Hope, an organization that matches pilots with people willing to give up their jets for a good cause.

They have sent pilots and planes to areas affected by Hurricanes Maria, Irma, and Harvey.

“You gotta do what’s right,” Estremera told 22News. “I have kids and if my kids were in a situation like this I would want somebody to help. So at the end of the day, my parents taught me to do the right thing when you can and that’s what I’m trying to do.”

On Friday, six people were able to be rescued from the island and thousands of pounds of supplies were brought down.

The rescued will never stop fighting for their companions back home.

Eva Bujosa of Aguadilla told 22News it’s very tough because they’re leaving everything they had and everything they know, but they know it’s the right thing to do and now that they’re leaving, it gives them the opportunity to voice there’s a need and maybe help others that are still on the island.

Miguel Estremera can’t fix the damages caused by the hurricane but what he can do is bring relief to the victims of the damage in an effective and efficient manner.

By the time he returns to work as an airline pilot on Tuesday, he’ll have delivered about 60,000 pounds of supplies and enough medical supplies to last 12 weeks.

For now, Eva says “life has challenges, we will accept them.”

The islanders are going through many mixed emotions. They’re grateful to be alive, they’re grateful to be rescued.

But they’re sad to be leaving the once beautiful island they call home.