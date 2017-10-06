22News to fly on relief mission to Puerto Rico

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News is scheduled to fly to Puerto Rico on a relief mission Friday morning.

It’s a flight Agawam pilot Miguel Estremera has already made multiple times this week, delivering desperately needed medical supplies to the hurricane-ravaged island.

Once the plane lands, it’ll only be on the ground for one hour. In that short time, the medical supplies will be off-loaded, the jet will be refueled, and nine passengers eagerly waiting to be reunited with their loved ones will board for the flight back.

Two of the passengers are doctors from Holyoke Health Center, while others have families they’ll be staying with right here in western Massachusetts.

The medical supplies were donated by various hospitals, the Holyoke Police Department, and a group called United for Puerto Rico.

The “Gulfstream 4” aircraft was donated to Estremera by a corporation.

22News Reporter Taylor DiChello will be aboard the aircraft keeping you updated on air, online, and on our 22News app!

Local pilot joins group to transport medical supplies to Puerto Rico View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Photo Courtesy: Miguel Estremera Photo Courtesy: Miguel Estremera Photo Courtesy: Miguel Estremera Photo Courtesy: Miguel Estremera Photo Courtesy: Miguel Estremera Photo Courtesy: Miguel Estremera Photo Courtesy: Miguel Estremera Photo Courtesy: Miguel Estremera Photo Courtesy: Miguel Estremera Photo Courtesy: Miguel Estremera Photo Courtesy: Miguel Estremera Photo Courtesy: Miguel Estremera Photo Courtesy: Miguel Estremera Photo Courtesy: Miguel Estremera Photo Courtesy: Miguel Estremera Photo Courtesy: Miguel Estremera Photo Courtesy: Miguel Estremera