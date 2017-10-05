Youngsters helped out in Chicopee tree planting

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The city of Chicopee is getting just a little bit greener, thanks to a group of four and five year-olds, and some state officials.

The children, who are in early education programs run by the Valley Opportunity Council, helped workers from the Department of Conservation and Recreation plant trees Thursday morning, outside the VOC’s offices on Mount Carmel Avenue in Willimansett.

The trees they planted will eventually blossom to be about 25 feet tall. According to the folks in charge of the VOC, the program is doing the kids a world of good. They will plant and nurture the trees as they grow.

Thursday’s tree planting is part of the larger “Greening the Gateway Cities” initiative. Throughout the month, trees will be planted- free of charge from the state- at other locations across Willimansett.