Western Massachusetts police officers deploying to Puerto Rico

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Ten western Massachusetts police officers are scheduled to deploy to Puerto Rico to help law enforcement there with Hurricane Maria recovery.

Governor Charlie Baker announced that eight officers from Holyoke, one from Hampden and another from Easthampton will be deploying to the island, as it struggles to recover from the powerful category five storm.

Easthampton Police Chief Alberti posted on the department’s official Facebook page Wednesday night, wishing Officer Luis Rivera safe travels on his deployment.

“Officer Rivera will bring Puerto Rico the same commitment, dedication and service that he has provided to Easthampton for many years,” the chief wrote. “We couldn’t be prouder!!”

In all, 69 Massachusetts police officers are headed to Puerto Rico. They are fulfilling a request for assistance that the U.S. territory made through the Emergency Management Assistant Compact, which allows states to coordinate disaster aid.

The deployed officers are going to be on 2 week rotations, and will be helping Puerto Rican law enforcement maintain curfews and the overall safety of the island.

FEMA is arranging for the U.S. military to fly 13 police cruisers to Puerto Rico.

Back here in Massachusetts, Baker said that a task force has been formed to ensure the state is prepared to support any residents of Puerto Rico who choose to self-evacuate and seek residence here.

