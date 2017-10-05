Toys ‘R’ Us recalls infant wiggle balls

WASHINGTON (WHTM) – Toys “R” Us is recalling Bruin Infant Wiggle Ball toys because the rubber knobs and plastic back can detach and pose a choking hazard to infants.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the retailer has received six reports of the rubber knobs breaking off, including four reports of the pieces found in children’s mouths.

The wiggle balls, also called giggle balls, vibrate and play three different musical tunes. The recalled toys have model number 5F6342E and Toys “R” Us printed on the product.

The balls were sold exclusively at Babies “R” Us and Toys “R” Us stores from June 2016 through January 2017 for about $13.

The safety commission says parents should take the toys away from babies and return them to Babies “R” Us or Toys “R” Us for a full refund.