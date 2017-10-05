Thursday’s full moon a Harvest, Hunters Moon

(WWLP) – A full moon occurs every 29 and a half days, but did you know each month’s moon has a name?

The full moon closest to the fall equinox is dubbed the Harvest Moon, and on Thursday morning, you may have caught a glimpse of it! Thursday’s full moon has another name as well — a Hunters Moon, which is the name for October’s full moon.

The Harvest moon typically takes place in September, but every three years it falls in October.

According to NASA, the Harvest moon is unique because it rises at about the same time as sunset, causing it to appear red and much larger than it actually is.

Thursday’s full moon will begin rising at 6:46 p.m.

It's expected to be at its peak at 7:40 p.m. Thursday.