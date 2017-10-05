Stranger approached Holyoke student on walk to school

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A shelter-in-place order was issued at a Holyoke school Thursday, after a girl was approached by a stranger on her walk to school.

According to a Holyoke Public Schools statement sent to 22News, the girl is a student at Holyoke High School. She was walking between the Peck Full Service Community School and Holyoke High at around 8:30 Thursday morning, when she was “approached by an individual she did not recognize.”

The student was able to get away safely, but a shelter-in-place was issued at the Peck School as a precaution, as the incident happened not far from their building.

Holyoke police are investigating the situation, and provided additional support at both schools during dismissal time.

A copy of the statement was sent out to all parents at Peck and Holyoke High on Thursday.