Start saving money, reducing pollution on Energy Efficiency Day

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Thursday is Energy Efficiency Day, a collaborative effort between regional and national organizations, businesses, utilities and individuals to promote energy efficiency to cut consumer bills and reduce pollution.

According to a release sent to 22News by Greenfield Mayor William Martin’s Office, you can celebrate by signing up for a no cost energy assessment from MassSave.

Massachusetts was recently ranked the number one state for energy efficiency for the 7th year in a row by the American Council for an Energy Efficient Economy.

Martin announced that Greenfield has been selected to participate in a brand new initiative called ener-G-save.

“Energy efficiency is the most cost-effective method of reducing utility costs and lowering greenhouse gas emissions,” the mayor said. “We are very grateful to participate in this important ener-G-save effort by the Grinspoon Foundation. We’re confident these detailed thermal image reports will spur increased participation in our nationally-recognized efficiency programs. I highly encourage residents to schedule a no cost energy assessment to make their homes more comfortable and save money.”

22News Reporter Mike Masciadrelli will bring you more information about the program on 22News Starting at 5:00 p.m.