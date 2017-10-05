Springfield Police looking for missing 23-year-old man

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are trying to locate a man who they say was last seen two weeks ago.

Springfield Police Department Spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News, 23-year-old Andrew Martinez was last seen leaving the Springfield District Court.

Walsh said Martinez lives in the Belmont Avenue area in Springfield.

Martinez is described as 5’7 tall and weighs 140 pounds. Police say he was wearing black pants, a black sweatshirt, black wool cap and a camo colored backpack.

You are asked to call Springfield Police at 413-787-6360 or 413-750-2379, if you have seen Martinez or have any information on his whereabouts.