Puerto Rico relief fund set up at Freedom Credit Union

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Western Massachusetts United for Puerto Rico coalition continues to form vital alliances in the Springfield business community for hurricane relief.

The coalition has opened an account with Freedom Credit Union, which will accept donations. It is very personal for credit union executive Edward Nunez.

“This has impacted us all. On a personal level, my dad, my brothers, my sisters, so many family members that I have on the island, so many of us do as well,” Nunez said.

Freedom Credit Union President and CEO Glenn Welch said that Nunez came up with the idea.

“Ed Nunez reached out to me right after they decided to set up the coalition, and asked for support from me and the board. I reached out the next day via email, and the board wholly supported it,” Welch said.

To donate, you can visit any Freedom Credit Union Branch. You can also donate online via PayPal, you can mail a check payable to “Western MA Puerto Rico Relief Fund,” to:

Freedom Credit Union, Attn. Edward Nunez

Western MA Puerto Rico Relief Fund

PO Box 3009

Springfield, MA 01101-3009