Police: Vegas shooting probe uncovers Boston references

BOSTON (AP) — Boston police say the investigation into the Las Vegas gunman turned up evidence that referenced venues in Boston, including Fenway Park.

Lt. Det. Mike McCarthy said Thursday that federal officials told Commissioner Williams Evans that they found information while investigating Stephen Paddock that mentioned the Red Sox ballpark as well as the Boston Center for the Arts.

McCarthy declined to elaborate.

The Red Sox said in a statement that they have been told there’s currently no credible threat to Fenway Park. But the team said it’s working with officials to beef up security for post season games.

A law enforcement official says Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock booked a room at Chicago’s downtown Blackstone Hotel in August. The hotel overlooks Grant Park where the Lollapalooza festival is held each year.