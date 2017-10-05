Photos: American Red Cross help Hurricane Maria families

Red Cross volunteers distribute water, food and other basic necessities to families affected by Hurricane Maria.

September 30, 2017. Barceloneta, Commonwealth of Puerto Rico. Red Cross volunteers distribute water, food and other basic necessities to families affected by Hurricane Maria. Photo by Sergio Rojas for The American Red Cross 30 de Septiembre de 2017. Barceloneta, Estado Libre Asociado de Puerto Rico. La Cruz Roja entrega agua, comida y otros articulos de primera necesidad a las familias de Barceloneta afectadas por el Huracán María.

In hard-hit Puerto Rico neighborhood, no sign of federal aid

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A few miles from the air base where President Donald Trump was touting his administration’s response to Hurricane Maria, Puerto Ricans were stacking fallen tree branches, pieces of zinc roofing and sewage-soaked clothes in shopping carts and dumping them on street corners alongside piles of wet mattresses.

There is still no power in the neighborhood known as Playita, and water only came back Sunday. No trucks have come to clear debris in the heart of the capital of Puerto Rico and the few hundred residents of this neighborhood of wood and cinderblock houses are still cleaning sewer water from their homes and businesses.

They say they have not seen any federal officials since Maria struck the island Sept. 20, nor have any city or Puerto Rico officials come, although their representative in the legislature dropped off ice over the weekend

“The need is everywhere,” Jacke Cordero, 51, said as he used a pressure-washer to spray reeking floodwater out of his small cafe, the Corner of Faith. “Water, food, the supermarkets are closed.”

Ray Negron rested nearby in the shade of a church after a morning spent collecting debris.

“What more do they want us to do?” said Negron, who is 38 and unemployed. “We’ve already cleaned everything up.”

He said the residents of Playita were waiting for officials to take away the huge piles of trash that residents had collected.

“Nobody’s come,” Negron said. Addressing a distant Trump, he said: “Please, stop marginalizing us.”

Playita has long been one of San Juan’s least-favored neighborhoods, cut off by a highway but close to a housing project that has been receiving a relatively high degree of attention in the recovery effort.

Soon after the storm, residents went to a highway overpass to hang sheets emblazoned with messages pleading for help from the local and federal governments: “Playita needs food and water. SOS.”

Janelys Melendez, a 39-year-old evangelical minister, said no one should mistake Playita’s pleas for help with an unwillingness to do things for themselves.

“You can see Puerto Rico lifting itself up here. No one’s lying back,” she said. “They’re doing what they can. It’s everyone’s responsibility, not just the government’s.”

As she spoke, convenience store-owner Raymond Ortiz walked through Playita handing out Styrofoam containers of rice and beans he and his wife had cooked for people who didn’t have enough to eat.

He said the Salvation Army had distributed aid in Playita in recent days, but he had seen no relief effort by government at any level.

“We’re doing what we can,” he said. “We really need help. Trump should come help us.”

As he spoke, Trump was visiting Guaynabo, one of San Juan’s wealthiest neighborhoods and one that has recovered fastest from the storm.

Trump highlighted Puerto Rico’s relatively low death toll compared with “a real catastrophe like Katrina” as he opened a tour of the island’s devastation Tuesday, focusing on the best of the reviews he and his administration are getting rather than criticism of the federal response to Hurricane Maria.

Trump pledged an all-out effort to help the island but added: “Now I hate to tell you, Puerto Rico, but you’ve thrown our budget a little out of whack because we’ve spent a lot of money on Puerto Rico. And that’s fine. We’ve saved a lot of lives.”

A couple of demonstrations called to protest Trump’s visit drew only handfuls of people to the gatherings outside the city’s convention center and near the air base where the president spoke.

Other Puerto Ricans said they appreciated the president’s visit, and there was praise for Trump even in Playita.

“We have to appreciate this trip,” said Lucy Falero, 70, a retired government human resources manager.

“We’ve never had a president who’s visited after a disaster like this,” she said. “One has to congratulate the president for his motivation.”