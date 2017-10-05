PD: Elderly man arrested for trying to kill wife in Branford

BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – An 81-year-old Branford man was arrested for allegedly attempting to kill his wife, early Thursday morning.

Police say at around 5 a.m., officers responded to 26 Turtle Bay Drive to a domestic dispute after a call from neighbors. Upon arrival, they found Anthony Delucia outside the home. Police say he was struggling on the ground, trying to stab his 74-year-old wife with a kitchen knife.

Officers were able to immediately subdue Delucia and take him into custody.

The victim suffered lacerations to her hands and was taken to an area medical facility for further treatment.

Delucia was charged with criminal attempt to commit murder, assault on an elderly victim, and breach of peace. He was held on a $500,000 bond.