Paramedic fired for alleged racist remarks on Facebook

BOSTON (AP) — A paramedic who allegedly posted racist remarks on her Facebook page has been fired.

The Telegram & Gazette reports (http://bit.ly/2xkz6wk ) that Linda Kimball was fired after a closed-door hearing Wednesday with Sterling Town Administrator Ross Perry and Fire Chief David Hurlbut.

Kimball had been suspended earlier in the week after it was learned she used the term “porch monkey” on Facebook in reference to members of the New England Patriots who decided to kneel during the national anthem before the team’s Sept. 24 game.

Kimball’s husband, Charlton firefighter Mark Kimball, has been ordered to take sensitivity training for a statement he made on Facebook defending his wife.

Officials said he violated town policy because when he made the statement he was wearing his firefighting helmet in her Facebook profile picture.