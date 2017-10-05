Oktoberfest kicks off in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Grand Oktoberfest returns to Springfield’s Student Prince and Fort Cafe, allowing locals to enjoy German food and drinks while supporting a good cause.
The Oktoberfest brings hundreds of people, entertainment and German Culture to the downtown area.
Oktoberfest starts on October 5 and will run through Sunday, October 8.
Fort Street will closed for the entire celebration.
A portion of the event’s proceeds will go toward Shriners Hospital for Children in Springfield.
Click here to find out what each day of the event has to offer >>>>