Oktoberfest kicks off in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Grand Oktoberfest returns to Springfield’s Student Prince and Fort Cafe, allowing locals to enjoy German food and drinks while supporting a good cause.

The Oktoberfest brings hundreds of people, entertainment and German Culture to the downtown area.

Oktoberfest starts on October 5 and will run through Sunday, October 8.

Fort Street will closed for the entire celebration.

A portion of the event’s proceeds will go toward Shriners Hospital for Children in Springfield.

