NRA backs probe of “bump fire stocks”

(NBC News) Republicans are signaling they’re willing to take a modest step on gun control in the wake of the Las Vegas massacre.

They’re considering a ban on “bump fire stocks,” attachments that modify guns to fire almost like fully automatic weapons.

“What you’ll see is very discreet piece of legislation aimed at a very specific problem – not a broad gun rights or gun advocate or gun control bill,” predicts MSNBC and conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt.

The National Rifle Association is also on board, urging the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms to reconsider whether bump stocks should have been legalized in the first place. In the same statement, the organzation called for an expansion of right to carry laws.

