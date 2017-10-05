New Bedford murder suspect arrested in Springfield

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI-WWLP) — A man suspected of stabbing another man to death in New Bedford- in an incident that was originally reported as a drug overdose- was arrested Wednesday night in Springfield.

David J. Antonetty, 20, is facing a murder charge in the death of 47-year-old Angel Camacho, according to a news release from the Bristol County District Attorney’s office.

The DA’s office said Massachusetts State Police troopers located Antonetty in Springfield and apprehended him without incident Wednesday night.

At 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, police were called to reports of a possible drug overdose outside of 45 Tallman Street in New Bedford. Officers arrived to find Camacho suffering from multiple stab wounds. He was rushed to Saint Luke’s Hospital, where he died.

Bristol DA spokesperson Gregg Miliote told 22News it is believed Antonetty came to Springfield because he has family connections here.

Antonetty is expected to be arraigned on the murder charge in New Bedford District Court on Thursday.