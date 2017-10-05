Neighbors in shock over allegations against Shanna Sharples

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s a disturbing crime that shocked an apartment complex.

38-year-old Shanna Sharples of Westfield is accused of giving birth, and then disposing of her newborn baby.

She was arrested at the Southampton Road Apartment Complex in Westfield Tuesday, 5 months after police first began their investigation.

Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni told 22News, Sharples has been charged with child endangerment, improper disposal of a body, and obstruction of justice. “We certainly have probable cause in what we believe is more than sufficient evidence to prove the charges that have been brought against Ms. Sharples, but the investigation continues.”

According to court documents obtained by the 22News I-Team, that investigation showed Sharples was carrying a full term baby.

She had showed up at the hospital with a placenta and umbilical cord, but no baby. Sharples told hospital staff she didn’t know she was pregnant, and something had “fell out of her” in the shower. Court documents say that Sharples had originally thought a blood clot had fallen out of her, but after doing research later, “thought she may have had a miscarriage.”

The 22News I-Team went back to the Southampton Road Apartment Complex Thursday, to get a better idea of who Shanna Sharples is.

Neighbors didn’t want to go on camera, but one woman spoke to 22News about the incident. “It’s disgusting, in a place like this, there’s no excuse to do anything like that. We all have kids, there’s a fire station right there, there’s no excuse whatsoever, and it’s disgusting,” she said.

Another neighbor wasn’t so quick to assign blame. “I don’t believe that she knew she was pregnant either. I think she was telling the truth.”

Sharples is scheduled to return to court November 3rd.