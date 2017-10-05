Massachusetts honors police with annual bravery awards

BOSTON (AP) — An Auburn police officer who was shot and killed during a traffic stop is among those being honored at the Massachusetts Statehouse.

Ronald Tarentino, 42, was shot multiple times by the driver of a car he had pulled over for having an illegal license plate in May, 2016.

Tarentino was one eight recipients awarded a medal of honor Thursday at the state’s annual George L. Hanna Awards for Bravery.

Other medal of honor recipients include three officers who entered the house where the suspect in Tarentino’s shooting had fled. One of the officers was shot and wounded during an exchange of gunfire with the suspect, who was killed.

Three Boston officers, including two shot and wounded by an armed suspect, were also honored, as was another Boston officer shot and wounded by a suspected drug dealer.