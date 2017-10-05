Inmate who killed mother at 14 eligible for parole

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A prison inmate who was 14 years old when he was sentenced to life for killing his mother has been granted a parole hearing.

Gregory S. Sourbeer was convicted of first-degree murder in 1976 for fatally shooting Fannie Sourbeer in Columbia.

On Thursday in Lancaster County Court, he was re-sentenced to 25 years to life in prison, the district attorney’s office said.

Sourbeer, now 56, has already served 41 years in prison, so he is eligible for a hearing before a parole board. The hearing has not been scheduled.

A 2012 U.S. Supreme Court decision struck down automatic life terms with no chance of parole for juvenile killers.

As part of his new sentence, Sourbeer is to have no contact with a brother who opposed parole or his family, and he is not permitted in Columbia or East Hempfield and West Hempfield townships, where family reside.

Two of his longtime friends testified Sourbeer will live with them in New Holland if he is paroled.