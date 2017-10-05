Hurricane Maria rescue dogs now at central Massachusetts shelter

EAST BROOKFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Nearly twenty dogs rescued from hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico have arrived at Second Chance Animal Shelter in East Brookfield, Massachusetts.

According to a news release sent to 22News by the shelter, the dogs will be available for adoption after they are medically evaluated and cleared.

Second Chance Animal Shelter described the dogs in a Facebook post as having been “homeless for a while.” All 17 of them were in shelters in Puerto Rico before the hurricane hit.

The hurricane dogs were airlifted by rescue groups off the island to New Jersey, which is where members of Second Chance went to pick them up.

“We have our Operation Hope in Puerto Rico where we help mentor a sister shelter,” Executive Director Sheryl Blancato said in the release. “We are happy that we were able to regain communication with them yesterday as we were bringing back these dogs from Puerto Rico. We took several dogs that are older and in need of additional medical care. My heart always goes out to the older ones and what they have been through. If we can get them a new home to enjoy the rest of their lives, that is what is truly important – changing lives. We are happy to be a part of this massive mission to save animals.”

The organization took in nearly 100 animals from shelters affected by Hurricane Irma last month.