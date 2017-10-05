Hotels across the country stepping up security after Las Vegas massacre

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Following the Las Vegas massacre, Vegas resorts are stepping up security.

Days after Sunday’s mass shooting from a hotel room window, casinos on the Las Vegas strip are stepping up security.

At the Wynn and Encore there are new bag checks and handheld metal detectors for guests and staff, but hotels across the country are looking for permanent safety solutions.

“There’s certainly one thing they can do that they haven’t done yet and that’s add things like metal detectors, explosive scanner, security wands, even K9 teams that can detect not only explosives but dogs have been trained to detect weapons as well.”

But it may be a challenge to strike a balance between instituting safety precautions while maintaining a welcoming environment.

“The problem you have with this type of an action is that it kind of destroys the welcoming atmosphere that you’re trying to create in the hotel and there’s also the issue of invasion of privacy.”

Security experts say it’s impossible to fully guarantee the security of Las Vegas or any city, but they plan to take steps forward.

Nevada does face different challenges than Massachusetts, they have more lenient firearms carry laws.