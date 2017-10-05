Greenfield making changes to public Wi-Fi services

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Greenfield’s Mayor Bill Martin said GCET became a time and money problem. He’s implemented changes to make the company more efficient.

GCET is the company behind the town’s public Wi-Fi service, which enables town-wide Wi-Fi through antennas mounted on utility poles. Greenfield residents and businesses can subscribe by paying $45 per month.

Mayor Martin fired GCET’s general manager two weeks ago. He said the company’s biggest problems were marketing and communication with the town.

“Unfortunately we’ve had to move some positions out of GCET. We are providing resources within the town to continue the momentum of building out the network,” said Mayor Martin.

Mayor Martin told 22News he assembled a town-led “support team,” to assist GCET with daily operations and help get more subscribers.

The team includes the IT and finance director and other town leaders. GCET’s public Wi-Fi system is the only one of its kind in the country.